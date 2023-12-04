Ahead of her 92nd birthday, Rita Moreno is setting the record straight about her retirement plans.

The EGOT winner, 91, celebrates another year around the sun on Dec. 11 and while she is older than most other working actors, Moreno says she feels like she is "in her prime."

Moreno talked Sunday with ET's Deidre Behar from the carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors -- a feat she was awarded in 2015. During the conversation, the timeless actress said she has no plans to slow down any time soon.

"You know, I love what I do. Why on earth would I want to leave what I love?" the West Side Story star said. "So that's what I plan to do. Unless I can't or until I can't."

It's clearly a value she stands by as in 2023 alone, Moreno has appeared in Netflix's Family Switch, Fast X, 80 for Brady and an episode of NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, according to her IMDB page.

As for 2024, she played coy about projects she has lined up but said she'll be happy to share more in due time.

"I have a couple," Moreno said. "I can't talk about it yet, okay?"

In terms of resolutions and goals, though? She's not big on major changes.

"More of the same," she said of her 2024 goals. "I love what I do -- I like, I do. Like I said, I love actors. And if I talk about it long enough, you'll see me get teary-eyed. I'm just very great. I really am wonderful. I've had quite a life."

How does someone who has had such a life celebrate their 92nd birthday then? Moreno has a plan -- or three.

"Well, I have a new apartment instead of a house. And it's small enough that I think I'm gonna have to have like three parties with the three different groups of people," she joked of how she would commemorate the occasion.

The EGOT winner was just one of the numerous stars to talk with ET Sunday evening, including names like Debbie Allen, Cynthia Erivo and Dove Cameron.

ET also spoke with 2024 inductees Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick and Queen Latifah. For more coverage and exclusive interviews from the event, check out the links below.

