Rita Ora's new single, "You Only Love Me," just dropped, and has us feeling all the feels. The track, which features a voice note from Ora's husband, Taika Waititi, was inspired by Ora's personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the start of her romantic journey with the Thor: Love and Thunder director.

The video opens with Ora receiving video messages from the likes of several celebs, including Chelsea Handler, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith Kristen Stewart, Addison Rae and more, before Waititi's voice interrupts the singer's serene slumber. "Rits, it's me," he says before she abruptly awakens from her dream to a bevy of overzealous bridesmaids who descend upon her as she dons her vintage Yves Saint Laurent wedding gown from 1987.

A hyperreal mesh of Stepford Housewives and Alice in Wonderland, the video takes a wild turn as Ora's big day is turned tumultuously upside-down -- even with an assist from her "fairy godmother," Sharon Stone. From a minuscule wedding cake to a catfight in the limo, the nuptials are brought to an abrupt halt when Ora and her bridesmaids see that the venue, a castle, is on fire.

"With 'You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life," Ora said in a statement. "Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music - the journey was not always easy, but I've come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible."

On Friday, the 32-year-old singer confirmed that she and the 46-year-old filmmaker tied the knot in August. During an appearance on Heart Radio Breakfast, Ora told listeners that she is "officially off the market," and described her wedding day as "perfect" and "special."

"I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been," she added.

Previously, the singer kept mum when asked about the wedding rumors, but she never missed a chance to gush over her partner. During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, she said, "I’m in love, very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen," while breaking out into song.

Ora also confirmed she is in a happy place right now and found a partner after hoping to find love. "I love love," she told Winstone. "I’ve always been such a believer in it and I always felt like -- I always wanted the fairy tale. That’s what I grew up loving."

Added the star, "And my parents have been together for over, like, 30 years, so for me, I was always about that, like, love, finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did, but, you know, I made that choice."

"I love Taika," she proclaimed, calling him "funny" and "lovely." "Shout-out to Taika," she said.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in April of 2021, after the singer shared a pic of herself hugging the director. Then, in May of the year, the pair was spotted displaying some major PDA in Australia, alongside actress Tessa Thompson.

The couple made their red carpet debut in August 2021, at the premiere of Suicide Squad, in which Waititi starred in. Later that month, Ora took to Instagram to share pics from Waititi's star-studded birthday party.

Engagement rumors began swirling around the couple in June 2022, when they'd been together for more than a year. The couple has gone on to share their love on social media and most recently hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in November together.

This marriage marks the first for Ora, who previously dated the likes of Bruno Mars, Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris. It's Waititi's second marriage, as he was wed to Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 to 2018. The former couple shares two kids, Matewa Kiritapu, 6, and Te Hinekāhu, 10.

