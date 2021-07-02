Rita Ora Just Wore the Chicest Fluffy Ugg Sandals

Rita Ora is cozy and cute in her Uggs. The 30-year-old musician was spotted in Los Angeles this week in a super chic look, featuring a light pink floral print midi dress, a pink croc-embossed mini bag and the celeb-beloved fluffy sandal from Ugg. We love that the star paired the feminine dress with the casual, comfy shoes.

Ora specifically rocked the Oh Fluffita in the Natural colorway. This pair has fluffy double straps, a slingback logo strap and a cushioned platform sole. The style is the latest addition to Ugg's fluffy sandal collection. So many stars like Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens have sported sandals from the cozy range, such as the Fluff Yeah and Oh Yeah Slides.

Ahead, shop the singer's Ugg sandal and a similar dress and bag to recreate her effortlessly stylish ensemble.

John Sciulli/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Lady Gaga's Affordable Gen Z-Approved Look

Shop These Legging Deals Before Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale

Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look

The Best 4th of July Sales to Shop Now

Quay Is Having Their Last BOGO Free Sale of the Season