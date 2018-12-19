Rita Ora Takes the Puffer Coat Trend to New Heights in Unique Matching Set
Rita Ora is taking winter dressing seriously!
The "Let You Love Me" singer was spotted out in New York City, rocking a shiny, plaid cropped overlay topper and matching skirt from Fendi. The British beauty, who loves to take fashion risks, combined the pieces with a nubby, dark blue sweater underneath, slouchy boots and tiny sunglasses.
On the same day, Ora served another statement puffy jacket, this time a floral applique design. She styled it with a split-slit skirt, tights and white booties.
The fashion-forward star wore a futuristic look on the previous day via a strong-shouldered patent leather dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, paired with coordinating Gianvito Rossi boots, tights, rectangular sunglasses and drop earrings.
