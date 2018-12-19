Rita Ora is taking winter dressing seriously!

The "Let You Love Me" singer was spotted out in New York City, rocking a shiny, plaid cropped overlay topper and matching skirt from Fendi. The British beauty, who loves to take fashion risks, combined the pieces with a nubby, dark blue sweater underneath, slouchy boots and tiny sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

On the same day, Ora served another statement puffy jacket, this time a floral applique design. She styled it with a split-slit skirt, tights and white booties.

Gotham/GC Images

The fashion-forward star wore a futuristic look on the previous day via a strong-shouldered patent leather dress by Jean Paul Gaultier, paired with coordinating Gianvito Rossi boots, tights, rectangular sunglasses and drop earrings.

Gotham/GC Images

