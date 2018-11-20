Rita Ora is fierce in feathers!

The British performer celebrated her new album, Phoenix, at Annabel's in London on Monday night, dressed in a red feathered frock by Dilara Findikoglu that showed off her toned legs.

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The "Let You Love Me" singer completed her glamorous look with a retro-inspired bouffant hairstyle and matching strappy heels.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Her statement ensemble looked very much like a cocktail version of the pink feathered Valentino gown that Lady Gaga wore during the Venice Film Festival in September.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Ora was all smiles as she posed next to an intricate cake modeled after herself.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

For more celebrity fashion, peek ahead:

RELATED CONTENT:

Bride-to-Be Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic Fall Outfit in Paris

Meghan Markle Shows Off Royal Baby Bump in Stunning Embellished Top

Mandy Moore Got Married in a Pink Wedding Dress -- See Her Gorgeous Look!