Rita Ora Channels Lady Gaga's Venice Film Fest Look in Stunning Feathered Dress
Rita Ora is fierce in feathers!
The British performer celebrated her new album, Phoenix, at Annabel's in London on Monday night, dressed in a red feathered frock by Dilara Findikoglu that showed off her toned legs.
The "Let You Love Me" singer completed her glamorous look with a retro-inspired bouffant hairstyle and matching strappy heels.
Her statement ensemble looked very much like a cocktail version of the pink feathered Valentino gown that Lady Gaga wore during the Venice Film Festival in September.
Ora was all smiles as she posed next to an intricate cake modeled after herself.
