Rita Ora Channels Lady Gaga's Venice Film Fest Look in Stunning Feathered Dress

By Amy Lee‍
Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Rita Ora is fierce in feathers! 

The British performer celebrated her new album, Phoenix, at Annabel's in London on Monday night, dressed in a red feathered frock by Dilara Findikoglu that showed off her toned legs. 

Ricky Vigil/GC Images
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The "Let You Love Me" singer completed her glamorous look with a retro-inspired bouffant hairstyle and matching strappy heels. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Her statement ensemble looked very much like a cocktail version of the pink feathered Valentino gown that Lady Gaga wore during the Venice Film Festival in September. 

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Ora was all smiles as she posed next to an intricate cake modeled after herself. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

