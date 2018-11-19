Bride-to-Be Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic Fall Outfit in Paris

Priyanka Chopra is slaying fall style!

The bride-to-be was spotted leaving Cafe Marly at the Louvre Museum with her mom in Paris on Sunday.

The Quantico leading lady looked so chic in a long cream-colored coat, nude top, white trousers and matching boots -- a cozy yet polished outfit we want to copy head to toe.

Chopra, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, recently shared her $14K registry with Amazon on Monday, which includes a $500 blender, $2,697 television and $50 dog raincoat.

The Isn't It Romantic star posted a row of what looks like options of white designer bridal shoes on her Instagram Story, tagging her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who joined her in Paris.

Cuttrell, who also dresses the Hadid sisters, posted a photo with the future Mrs. Jonas alongside the caption, "dun dah dun dun.. 🎶", alluding to the traditional wedding march song. With all these clues, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for the first sign of their highly anticipated nuptials!

A source told ET the couple got their marriage license three weeks ago and plans to tie the knot in India by the end of the year.

