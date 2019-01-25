Rita Ora has dropped a shoe collection!

The singer and actress teamed up with Italian luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a limited-edition line of show-stopping shoes. The range features sky-high sandals and peep-toe boots with gold chrome, chain-inspired stiletto heels made for making a grand entrance.

Ora's unapologetic, in-your-face fashion-forward style and Zanotti's sexy, glamorous aesthetic melds seamlessly for a capsule fit for a pop star. ET caught up with the duo at their launch party at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

"We wanted it to feel really sexy, really kind of fun and the inspiration was so pure. It was really a part of my lifestyle," said the globe-trotting entertainer. "I wanted to really represent being powerful, being free, being young, feeling vibrant and sexy all at the same time."

Zanotti, who has collaborated with musicians before (J.Lo!), gushed about working with Ora. The two artists met last summer when Zanotti custom-designed shoes for Ora to wear on stage. The designer will create new styles for the British beauty for this year's global tour.

"I think the music and the fashion are very close because I think the sensibility of the artist and the ability of the designer is the same," Zanotti explained. "Technically, they are different matters but I think it is very easy to work with a music artist, with Rita. She is super, super sexy and was very excited to work with her and very happy for this."

So what does Zanotti think will be the biggest shoe trend for spring? Well, he's more for women feeling confident in whatever they wear, but he insists she should own stilettos.

"I think that shoe trends nowadays women are very, very free to wear what she likes. It is not more like 10 years ago. I think that fashion now is crazy. Sneakers, high heels, stilettos, flats -- the most important thing is that there's good energy in the shoes. And then to have a good attitude to fashion. No more shy when you have nice shoes on board. I think very cool would be flats, a lot of flats. So in my case, the high stilettos for evening, it's I think very, very superstar style. For evening, in summer, it's cool to have also one stiletto in the wardrobe."

Ora showed off some skin in the campaign, looking sultry in nude-colored lingerie, stacked with chain jewelry and voluminous tresses.

"Well, you know what, it was all such a free kind of set," Ora said. "I was asked how do you want, how would you like to represent this and I said I really want people to be comfortable in their skin and so I'm just gonna show off my skin and just make it all about the shoes and a bit like how I kind of look at everything in life. I want people to just feel really liberated and, like, really kind of strong and badass. And really that's all it was."

With five gorgeous pairs to choose from, what would the It girl, who is rumored to be dating Andrew Garfield, slip on for date night?

"I would just do whatever looked good with clothes and without clothes."

