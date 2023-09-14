Baby love for Riverdale's Erinn Westbrook! The actress made a surprise announcement on Wednesday, revealing that she had quietly welcomed her first child last month.

In a sweet photo post shared to Instagram, Westbrook showed off her new bundle of joy lying on a blue blanket while dressed in a sweet knitted two piece and bonnet.

"No greater love," she wrote. "Welcome to the world, Teddy - born August 23, 2023. You are the light of our lives & we love you endlessly. 💫"

Westbrook and her husband, Andrew, have reportedly been married since August 2019.

Westbrook's Riverdale co-star, Madelaine Petsch, was among the enthusiastic commenters on Westbrook's post, writing, "my new little bestie!!! ahhhhh!!!!!" Hayley Law added, "Omgosh!!!!!Congrats you beautiful mama awwww love love love"

Westbrook's Insatiable co-star, Alyssa Milano, was among those shocked by the news, commenting: "What??? I love this so much. Text me!" while Irene Choi gushed, "ERINNNNNNNN!!!!!! Ahhhhh congrats you guys! I'm already obsessed with his tiny little fingers. Welcome to the world, little baby bear Teddy! You're gonna love this bc you already have the best parents."

Westbrook played Tabitha Tate on Riverdale in seasons 5-7. The hit CW series came to its conclusion on Aug. 23, coincidentally, the same day that Westbrook's child was born.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa,KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Sarah Schechter attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "Riverdale" at Dolby Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Erinn Westbrook attends the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "Riverdale" at Dolby Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Meanwhile, co-star Vanessa Morgan enlisted the help of her own 2-year-old son, River, for a brief cameo appearance during the season finale of the long-running show.

