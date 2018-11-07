Marisol Nichols is breaking ties from her estranged husband.

The Riverdale star filed for divorce from Taron Lexton on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences as reason for their split, according to documents obtained by ET.

The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2008. Nichols, 45, however, lists the day of separation as Oct. 23, 2016. The actress and Lexton are parents to 10-year-old daughter Rain. Per the documents, Nichols is asking for joint legal custody of their little girl. She is also asking for sole physical custody with visitation to be awarded to Taron.

Additionally, Nichols is asking for spousal support and to terminate the court’s ability to award support to Taron. Their property will be divided at a later date. Nichols has also asked that attorney’s fees and costs be payable by Taron.

This is Nichols' second marriage. She was previously married to Andrea Sorrentino, a costume, hair and makeup designer, from 1995 to 1998.

The CW actress isn't the only celeb who has recently filed for divorce: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are currently finalizing their divorce, and Larson Pipped called it quits with Scottie Pippen one year after calling off their separation.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have officially parted ways as well. See more in the video below.

