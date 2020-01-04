Vanessa Morgan is starting the new year as a married woman!

TheRiverdale star and her fiance, Michael Kopech, said "I do" in front of their friends and family on Saturday. Morgan, 27, and the professional baseball player's intimate ceremony took place at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, according to E! News. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

Morgan's Riverdale co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were among the guests, the site reports. Prior to tying the knot, the bride shared a pic of her two dogs, with a sign around one of their necks that read: "Our hoomans are getting hitched."

She also posted a video in which she shows off her white "bride" sneakers.

Instagram

Instagram Story

Morgan and the MLB athlete got engaged in July 2019 after a trip to Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon. "My Forever 😭💍♥️," the actress captioned the snapshot of her beau kneeling in front of the waterfall.

Just days before the new year, Morgan and her pals, including Camila Mendes, had the time of their lives at her bachelorette party.

"Bringing in the new year with Michael’s face on my bum ♥️ hahah best day. Happy 2020 everyone!! 🥂👙🛥 👰🏽," Morgan wrote alongside a photo of herself in a white bikini while on a yacht.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

See who else recently tied the knot in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale': Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan on Choni's 'Unconditional Love' and Dream Date! (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Is Engaged to Michael Kopech

Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in Nashville (Exclusive)

Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery