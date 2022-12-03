Rob Kardashian is staying focused on what's most important to him -- being a hands-on father and his overall health.

A source tells ET that Rob "would love to find a great woman to date" but, at the moment, "he's just focused on being a good dad, hanging out with loved ones, and keeping things private." The source added, "Rob is hands on when it comes to being a dad and prioritizing [6-year-old daughter] Dream. He feels grateful that he has the help of his family while raising her."

Earlier this month, Rob and Blac Chyna's daughter enjoyed a butterfly-themed birthday party, and it was his big sister, Khloe Kardashian who offered fans a glimpse of the celebration.

"Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.

While Rob prefers to keep a low profile, his sisters from time to time have offered glimpses of their little brother. Like earlier this summer, when Rob and Dream joined Khloe Kardashian for her birthday getaway. He also made a rare appearance earlier this month in Kim Kardashian's birthday post tribute to their mother, Kris Jenner.

"Rob is is doing a lot better lately," the source tells ET. "He's obviously had a lot of dramatic and difficult situations present themselves in the last few years, but he is on his feet."

Earlier this year, the family came away victorious in the much-publicized deformation lawsuit, filed by Blac Chyna in May. In June, Rob and Chyna reached a settlement in the revenge porn case -- also filed by Chyna.

With that case behind him, the source tells ET that Rob's focused on, well, staying focused.

"He is feeling much better than he was a few years back," the source said. "He is much more mentally, emotionally, and physically balanced at this time."

Rob's got a lot of support behind him, including from those closest to his family.

"He has support from his family and friends and that has been great for him," the source said. "He has been taking care of himself and trying to commit to a healthy lifestyle. His family and their wellness-oriented friends and coaches are helping him in this process."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian Declares Khloe's Son Is 'Rob's Twin' as They Talk Names

Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Birthday Tribute to Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Starts Kindergarten

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance Joining Daughter Dream for Khloé Kardashian’s Birthday Getaway

Related Gallery