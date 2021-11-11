Rob Kardashian Poses With Daughter Dream at Her Barbie-Themed Birthday Party: PICS
Rob Kardashian Is 'Doing His Best' to Stay Healthy for Daughter …
Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife and Says He Wants to ‘B…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Reaction When People Call Daughter T…
Astroworld Tragedy: Concertgoers Recall ‘Chaos’ and ‘Panic’ at E…
Kylie Jenner ‘Devastated’ by ASTROWORLD Tragedy
Watch Kim Kardashian Record Her 'Saturday Night Live' Rap in the…
Inside the Kardashian Jenners’ Halloween: Costumes, Parties and …
What Kris Jenner Thinks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker…
Kardashians, Addison Rae and More React to Kourtney Kardashian a…
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Bringing His Daughter to Hollywood Par…
Britney Spears Blames Mom for Conservatorship, Kim Kardashian & …
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
Why Rob Lowe Believes Jennifer Aniston Opened Up to Him About th…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged, Adele to Sit …
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney's Hilarious Hidden Tale…
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Night Out at Knott's S…
William Shatner Gets Emotional Over Traveling to Space, What We …
Kim Kardashian Pays Kanye West a Huge Compliment
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meanest Thing North Has Said to Her a…
Rob Kardashian celebrated his baby girl, Dream.
The former reality star's daughter turned five years old on Wednesday and had a Barbie-themed birthday party to celebrate. Rob took to Instagram to share shot of him with Dream on his shoulders. Khloe Kardashian also shared a slideshow filled with photos from the celebration, which included Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Khloe's daughter, True Thompson.
"Barbie party yay 🥰🥰💙💙," Rob, who shares Dream with his ex Blac Chyna, captioned the photo.
"Dreamy Dream is 5 living in a Barbie World 💘," the proud aunt captioned her slideshow.
Rob has slowly been making himself shown. Last month, he joined sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for a rare dinner date.Travis Barker was also there. In the photo, Rob is all smiles as he poses with his arm around big sister, Khloe, while they enjoy their outdoor dinner.
"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim captioned the photos.
In September, a source told ET that Rob is focusing on staying healthy for his now-5-year-old daughter.
"Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream," the source said. "He is keeping things super low-key. ... He is very hands-on, involved and super silly as a dad."
"He is definitely one of those dads that wants to be part of all of the decision-making and he loves Dream with all of his heart," the source added.
For more on Rob, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kris Jenner Shares Flashback Photos of the Family's Halloween Costumes
Rob Kardashian All Smiles During Dinner With Kim, Khloe & Kourtney
Rob Kardashian Is 'Doing His Best' to Stay Healthy for Daughter Dream
Related Gallery