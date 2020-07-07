Rob Kardashian is continuing to go out and have a good time. The 33-year-old single dad took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo booth pic with some pals from his Fourth of July celebration.

In the shot, Kardashian, Australian singer Parnia Porsche, Savas Oguz, who is a longtime pal of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, and another friend all posed together in the booth, flicking off the camera.

Rob is flashing a big grin in the photo, which reads, "Happy 4th 2020." The former reality star captioned the pic, "8701 (usher voice)."

This latest outing comes after Rob recently resurfaced in late June to celebrate his older sister Khloe's 36th birthday party. He shared several photos from the event, posing with Scott Disick, his older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Thompson, and more.

The elusive star has been mostly out of the spotlight following his failed romance to Blac Chyna, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream.

Over the weekend, Rob also shared a photo of Dream with her cousins, True Thompson, and Saint and Chicago West. The little cuties all wore gold medals around their necks.

"YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! 😭💙💙🥇🥇🥇🥇," he captioned the shot.

