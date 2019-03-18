Rob Lowe celebrated his birthday on Sunday, and at 55, the handsome star seems to be aging in slow motion.

ET's Nancy O'Dell recently spoke with the actor, who is gearing up for the premiere of his new trivia game show Mental Samurai, and they took a walk down memory lane by looking back at his first interview with ET.

The sit-down came in 1983 when Lowe was an up-and-coming 19-year-old actor, and he spoke with ET about what he felt was the secret to success.

"When you're still trying to find some sort of success, it's very important to be very serious," a teenage Lowe expounded. "But then, once you reach a certain level where you've done a few films, then it's a real trap if you start taking yourself too seriously."

Watching the footage of the decades-old interview, Lowe admitted that his younger self had some very good points.

"That kid knew what he was talking about!" Lowe said, adding that he was shocked at how closely he resembled his own sons -- Matthew, 26, and John, 24 -- when he was their age. "I'm just freaked out because it looks like it's one of my kids talking. It's freaky!"

Over the past five and a half decades, Lowe has managed to maintain his youthful countenance, and the actor opened up about the two factors that have contributed to the longevity of his looks.

"Part of it is, I have my dad to thank. Amazing genetics," Lowe said, referring to his father, Chuck Lowe. "My dad's going to be 80 and he looks 60."

Another aspect to his health and vitality is his diet and eating regimen. As Lowe explained, he's been keeping clean from carbs and watching what he eats for some time.

"I've been doing the low-carb Atkins Lifestyle forever," Lowe explained. "They invented the low carb thing, so that's really helpful. As much as I do love my pancakes. I do. I'm not a perfect human."

Rob Lowe celebrated his birthday this year with a round of golf -- where he was joined by his golf buddy and fellow Parks and Recreation alum Chris Pratt -- and then a B-day dinner with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their sons.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes," Lowe wrote alongside a family photo he shared to Instagram on Sunday. "Had a great pre BDay last night with my greatest gifts."

Lowe has been very outspoken about his adoration and affection for his sons, and the star weighed in on the recent college admissions scandal that's been rocking the nation, explaining that the drama hit a raw nerve because of how hard his kids, and kids across the country, work to go to school on their own merit.

"Listen, my kids went to Stanford and Duke. I know how hard my kids busted their ass," Lowe said, addressing the legal controversy surrounding a large group of wealthy individuals -- including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin -- who were arrested earlier this week for allegedly paying large sums money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities across the country.

"So, if I am pissed about it, can you imagine what a family with no access, no ability to go to the good schools must feel about their slot getting taken?" Lowe added.

For more on Lowe and his close bond with his sons, check out the video below.

Meanwhile, fans will get a chance to see Lowe showing off his game show host stills when his new series, Mental Samurai, premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

