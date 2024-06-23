One proud papa! Robert Pattinson is an adoring dad to his 3-month-old baby girl, whom he shares with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse.

The Batman star was in Paris, France, on Friday, where he attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, and he spoke with others at the event about his daughter.

In a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, the 38-year-old actor marveled over being a dad, explaining, "It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time."

"She's so cute," Pattinson shared with a smile. "I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at 3 months, I'm like, 'Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.' It's amazing. It's great."

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together since July 2018. In December, a source confirmed to ET that they were engaged.

The source added, "They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family."

The pair officially announced the birth of their daughter in April. The Daisy Jones and the Six star, 32, took to Instagram to share the first photo of the new addition to their family. In the ethereal polaroid picture, Waterhouse posed for the camera while cradling the swaddled newborn.

"Welcome to the world angel ❤️," the English model and musician captioned the photo.

Waterhouse later revealed the sex of her baby in the California desert during her set at Coachella in April -- her first performance since giving birth.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," said Waterhouse, alluding to the birth of her and Pattinson's first child in a video shared on social media. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Suki Waterhouse at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Back in January, ET spoke with Waterhouse at the Emmy Awards, where she sported her baby bump underneath a gorgeous red dress, which she addressed in the interview.

"This dress was actually difficult to put together," Waterhouse said at the time. "They really had to take it apart and re-design it to make it fit, 'cause a lot of the fittings was just me holding [my bump] and just being like, 'Oh, this is nice,' but it didn't seem like it was gonna happen."

Check out the video below for more on the cute couple's adorable baby girl.

