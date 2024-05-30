Suki Waterhouse's newborn prefers cookbooks over storybooks.

Just a few months ago, the singer, 32, welcomed her first daughter with her longtime love, Robert Pattinson, 38. On Wednesday, she revealed on X (formerly Twitter) her baby's bizarre choice for a favorite bedtime story.

"Who wouldve thought baby's favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show," Waterhouse tweeted. "Really makes you think."

Waterhouse first announced her pregnancy in November during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. During her set, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress paused to address the audience and show off her outfit.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd while motioning toward her visible baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Since being spotted on a walk in Los Angeles with her baby by the Daily Mail in March, Waterhouse hasn't let her new role as a mother slow down her music career.

She revealed the sex of her baby in the California desert during her set at Coachella in April -- her first performance since giving birth.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," said Waterhouse, alluding to the birth of her and Pattinson's first child in a video shared on social media. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Earlier this month, Waterhouse announced that she's kicking off The Sparklemuffin Tour this fall.

In a video posted on social media, Waterhouse is dressed to the nines as she sits stoically on the floor. A TV positioned behind her head plays a spoof documentary-style video about the (very real) Sparklemuffin peacock spider.

"Deep in the rain forest, amongst the dense foliage and hidden within the undergrowth, resides a creature both captivating and enigmatic," the narrator intones. "This is the habitat of the Sparklemuffin spider. The Sparklemuffin spider, scientifically known as Maratus jactatus, is a species of peacock spider renowned for its dazzling appearance and intricate courtship rituals."

The message continues on what to expect from Waterhouse's shows, "The Sparklemuffin Tour seeks to find likeminded arachnids keen on shaking tails for suitors in an impassioned love dance. Warning: if the female Sparklemuffin is not impressed by the suitor's performance, she may cannibalize. Enter the web at your own risk."

Tickets for Waterhouse's Sparklemuffin Tour are on sale now. The North American trek is in support of the singer's forthcoming album, which will feature her new songs "Faded," "My Fun," "To Love," and "OMG." According to a press release, the LP will drop later this year via Sub Pop.

