Robert Pattinson is reminiscing about his Harry Potter days.

In a recent interview with HFPA's Kristien Gijbels, the 33-year-old actor opened up about his time on the franchise's set, when he starred as Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter," he shared. "... Even compared to movies I've done since, it was very protected, the way the kids were treated. I've watched on movies where you see a kid who's got their tutor and it doesn't exactly seem like they're really going to school. I mean it's just kind of [like] they are fulfilling a legal requirement. But in Harry Potter, it was like they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time."

"I'm sure it didn't really feel like that for them," he continued of the rest of the cast, who included Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. "But, I mean, because I'd finished school, I was like, 'Wow. You guys are doing hours of classes and stuff.'"

In addition to the stars' schooling, Pattinson said that the set "just felt like a very friendly, kind of family environment... It was amazing," before gushing about taking part in the flick's press tour.

"I remember going to Tokyo the first time and sitting in my room, like, looking out over the city and just being like, 'Wow. How has this happened?'" Pattinson recalled. "It was very special. And I really like that movie as well... I wasn't going to be acting professionally if it wasn't for that."

ET's Rachel Smith recently spoke to spoke to Grint about his time in the franchise, and, while he had fond memories similar to Pattinson's, the 31-year-old actor revealed he had only recently watched the film for the first time.

"You watch us grow up through all the awkward teenage stages, and it's not something that I've ever really wanted to revisit," he explained. "[Although] It was a great experience, and I've got great memories."

While Pattinson told HFPA that he's fallen out of contact with most of his Harry Potter co-stars in the years since, he revealed that he's seen Watson "occasionally over the years," before telling the story of the last time he saw Radcliffe, at the 2007 premiere of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

After finding out about the premiere on the day of the event and getting the OK from his agent to attend, Pattinson made his way to TCL Chinese Theatre on foot.

"I remember walking down Hollywood Boulevard -- and it was a long walk, like a 45 walk -- it's boiling hot. And I'd literally been just eating pizzas and drinking beers the whole summer and, like, looked disgusting," he recalled. "I got to the crowd and there's, like, thousands and thousands of Harry Potter fans. I don't know why I didn't think about this. I was like, 'It's cool. I'll just walk there.' And then I walked into the crowd at the premiere and they were all, like, kind of surprised I was there."

"And then I turn to do the red carpet... and my agent was seeing these pictures on Getty and Wire Image and just being like, 'What are you doing? Why are you being photographed like this?! You look like you're out of your mind!'" Pattinson continued. "My agent still sends them to this day. I literally look like such an unbelievable mess. But that's the last time I saw Daniel. Pouring sweat. It looks horrendous."

Robert Pattinson at the 2007 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

