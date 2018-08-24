Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' Host, Dies at 76

Celebrity columnist and TV personality Robin Leach has died.

The famed host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous -- who most recently worked as a celebrity columnist at the Las Vegas Review-Journal -- died in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76.

Leach had been hospitalized since Nov. 21 after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, John Katsilometes, a columnist at the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. On Monday, Leach suffered another stroke and was admitted to hospice care, according to Katsilometes.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday,” Katsilometes tweeted. “He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.”

Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

Katsilometes also released a statement from Leach’s family.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the statement reads. “Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach."

Statement from #RobinLeach family: "Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m." 1/2 — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

More from #RobinLeach family: "Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach." — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

Leach started hosting Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous in 1984, and became known for his catchphrase, "Champagne wishes and caviar dreams."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Leech moved to Vegas in 1999 and reviewed the star-studded events around town for local publications.

Following news of Leach's death, celebrities including William Shatner and Ice-T tweeted out their condolences.

So sad to hear about my long time friend Robin Leach‘s passing. He was an amazing person. He’s going to be missed by me and thousands more worldwide. RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/Aje8Iac0Cq — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) August 24, 2018

Condolences to the family of my friend @Robin_Leach He will be missed. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 24, 2018

Lol...! The man Mario Vanpeebles has spoken!! Respect Mario! #NewJackCityhttps://t.co/Gdu9jakQXR — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 24, 2018

RELATED CONTENT:

Craig Zadan, Producer of 'Chicago' and 'Hairspray,' Dead at 69

Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Barbra Streisand, John Legend and More React

Lyric McHenry, 'EJNYC' Reality Star, Dead at 26

Related Gallery