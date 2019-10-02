Robin Thicke is guest co-hosting ET!

The "When You Love Somebody" singer will co-host Wednesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight with our Keltie Knight, and while he'll help deliver today's biggest entertainment stories, we have a piece of news for him he didn't see coming.

In 2018, Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I. were awarded the Diamond Award by the Recording Industry Association of America for reaching 10 million sales for "Blurred Lines" -- a prestigious feat. On Wednesday's ET, Thicke's fiancee, April Love Geary, and their young daughters, Mia and Lola, surprise him on stage to present him with the actual award, in person.

Paul Herbert

Catch all the fun on tonight's ET. Find out how to watch here.

Thicke's a busy guy these days, between raising his family and balancing his music career and gig as a panelist on The Masked Singer, which airs Wednesdays on Fox. See what he told ET about managing it all in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Robin Thicke's Intimate Birthday Dinner With Leonardo DiCaprio, Fiancee April Love Geary and More

Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 2

Robin Thicke's Son Julian Reveals He's Ready to Sing Like His Father

Related Gallery