Robin Thicke celebrated his 42nd birthday with his closest friends and family.

An eyewitness tells ET that the singer had dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Sunday night, where he was surrounded by the people most important to him. The eyewitness says Thicke was with his fiancee, April Love Geary, and also his 8-year-old son, Julian -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Paula Patton -- though Julian only stayed for the first part of dinner. According to the eyewitness, Julian came dressed in a suit and adorably carried a birthday card he handmade for his dad. At one point, Thicke got up and read the card out loud to partygoers and thanked Julian.

Also in attendance was Thicke's younger brother, 21-year-old Carter, as well as his good friend, Leonardo DiCaprio. The eyewitness says that DiCaprio offered a toast to Thicke's late father, Alan Thicke, and the "Blurred Lines" singer was gifted with a framed photograph of his father.

The outing also marked Thicke and 24-year-old Geary's first public outing since welcoming their daughter, Lola, on Feb. 26. The two are also parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Mia.

Geary shared a photo of Thicke's birthday celebration on Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby," she wrote.

ET's Keltie Knight, who was also in attendance, shared a group pic on Instagram which includes DiCaprio and the actor's longtime pal, Lukas Haas.

Thicke shared his own Instagram Story posts from the night, including one of him hilariously matching his late dad's epic pose in a photograph held up by Carter.

"Happy Birthday to the broski @robinthicke!" Carter wrote in his own Instagram post to his older brother. "Always grateful to have you in my life. Stay dangerous."

ET spoke to Carter in February 2017, when he talked about his family's close friendship with DiCaprio. The Oscar-winning actor had a recurring role on Growing Pains, the beloved '80s sitcom that starred Alan Thicke as father figure Jason Seaver.

