Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Love Geary Welcome Baby No. 2

Robin Thicke has welcomed his second baby girl with his fiancee, April Love Geary.

The singer announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of him holding his newborn daughter, Lola Alain Thicke, at the hospital.

"Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am," Thicke wrote. "Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree."

Geary also posted a hospital shot, writing, "My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you ♥️."

Thicke and Geary are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Mia, and the singer shares his 8-year-old son, Julian, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Thicke, 41, and Geary, 23, got engaged in December. Geary announced they were expecting their second child last August.

ET spoke to the singer at the GRAMMYs, where he revealed that his son wants to follow in his musical footsteps. Watch below:

