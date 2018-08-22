Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet definitely have that newlywed glow.

The couple was recently snapped cuddling on the beach in Formentera, Spain, where Wright sweetly kissed Giraudet's back and hugged him from behind. The 52-year-old actress looked amazing while enjoying the sun in a pink bikini, as Giraudet -- the VIP relations manager for Saint Laurent -- went shirtless and sported a pair of black swim trunks.

Earlier this month, the pair got married in France in a super-secret ceremony.

The newlyweds appear to currently be on vacation with Wright's two kids with ex-husband Sean Penn -- 27-year-old daughter Dylan and 25-year-old son Hopper. Earlier this week, Dylan Instagrammed a cute photo of the siblings dancing with their mom and Giraudet on a boat.

On Tuesday, Dylan also shared an epic group beach photo, with Giraudet and Wright once again cuddling close.

Prior to their surprise wedding, Wright and Giraudet packed on the PDA while vacationing in Capri, Italy, once again showing off their fit physiques in swimwear as they lounged by a pool.

Interestingly enough, 58-year-old Penn enjoyed his own romantic beach getaway with his girlfriend, 26-year-old Leila George, in Hawaii earlier this month.

Meanwhile, House of Cards -- starring Wright as the president of the United States -- will start streaming its final season on Netflix on Nov. 2. In July, Wright opened up on the Today show about her former co-star Kevin Spacey's shocking firing from the show after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Watch below:

