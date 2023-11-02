Family fun! Rod Stewart sat down with Haute Living for his November 2023 cover story and explained why he tends to be more relaxed in his parenting style.

The singer, 78, who is a father to Sarah, 60, with former girlfriend Susannah Boffey; Kimberly, 44, and Sean, 43, with first wife Alana Stewart; Ruby, 36, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; Renee, 31, and Liam, 29, with second wife Rachel Hunter; Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, with current Penny Lancaster Stewart, has demonstrated a laidback approach with all of them.

David Clerihew

"I'm very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now. I'm very proud of them all," he told the magazine.

While the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” crooner grew up in a more rule-oriented household, his parents were supportive of his music career.

"I don't think I'm as strict with my kids as my mom and dad — especially my dad — were. …Way back then, to be in a rock band was like, 'What do you want to do that for?' My dad was especially encouraging, though. He bought me my first guitar when I didn’t really even want a guitar," he explained.

"They said, 'Go for it, son.' … His idea was, I think, 'There's some money in this, son.' So, my whole family — including my two brothers — clubbed together and bought me my second guitar, a Zenith, that I still have and have had since I was 16 or 17 years old. … We didn't have any money. We lived in rented apartments, but my family always found room and money to give me to keep me going. I owe them so much," he noted.

Stewart appreciated their enthusiasm so much that he was influenced to act similarly once he welcomed his own kids — and hopes other parents do the same.

"I beg any parents out there who have children who want to go into music to be encouraging because everyone should have that chance," he said.

When Stewart gets the opportunity to take the stage, he is sure to wow the crowd every single time.

David Clerihew

"I always gave 110 percent on the stage [including] being on time. I'm particular about that. I like to start the show right when it’s announced, whether the place is full or not, whether people are late coming in or not. Anybody can tell you that in Vegas, I go on at 7:30 p.m. sharp. I like to think I’ve always been a true professional and that that hasn’t changed," the recording artist shared.

The reason he always gives it his all: "That two hours on stage is the most potent drug you can imagine. It’s highly addictive. … There’s no job in the world like mine. Getting up in front of 10,000 people — singing and sending them all out smiling — is incredible. It’s not like being a footballer or a baseball player, where half the crowd wants to see you lose. They all want me to win; they want me to be as good as I am. It’s just been a tremendous life."

