Rodarte is kicking off fashion week... in LA!

The rain fortuitously halted as the celeb-beloved line showed their fall/winter 2019 collection at the historic Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California -- two days ahead of New York Fashion Week.

Filled with fantastical romantic lace, frothy tulle and oversized ruffles galore in a rainbow of shades, the new collection was every bit as dreamy as expected from sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy. The glam was just as stunning with glittery eyes and lips topped off with intricate floral headpieces.

The design duo, who originally helm from Northern California, constantly find inspiration from the Golden State. They actually spent their childhood at the center, and 2019 happens to be its centennial year -- thus showing in LA was a no-brainer.

"So much of our inspiration comes from California. We just wanted the first time [showing in LA] to be a really special experience and just felt like the right moment to do it," Kate told ET after the show.

This season, they were inspired by dance and cinema, particularly the Bob Fosse film, All That Jazz. Their statement wares are a hit among A-listers and a handful of stars flocked to the front row to support the ladies, including Brie Larson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Fanning and the iconic Diane Keaton, whom the sisters want to dress one day.

With the GRAMMYs and Oscars right around the corner, will Rodarte make an appearance on the red carpet?

"We always laugh 'cause you never know the answer to that one," said Laura. "It's always nice if it happens."

"But it's so fun to do it. We were lucky. We've had an experience with dressing Natalie Portman when she won [the Oscar] for Black Swan," Kate added. "That was a really special... I mean that was a once in a lifetime moment because we had done the ballet costumes in the film, so to see her win for that and know how much work she put into it and then to have done her Oscar dress -- I kind of felt like, 'OK, that's like something that's not going to happen all the time, obviously.' But we love films so it's just something we look forward to. I think, just as fans of movies, it's fun to watch those awards. So we always keep our fingers crossed."

See what the stars wore to the show ahead.

Rowan Blanchard, Marisa Tomei and Brie Larson

Diane Keaton and Tracee Ellis Ross

Dakota Fanning

Miguel

Mackenzie Foy, Shailene Woodley and Lucy Boynton

Melanie Liburd

