Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Break Up After 5 Years of Dating

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are calling it quits on their romance after five years of dating.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham revealed on his Instagram Stories that he and the 21-year-old model had broken up but remain friends.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo captioned a silly snap of the two sitting hillside and sticking their tongues out at each other.

Romeo Beckham / Instagram

Mia expressed similar sentiments in her post, writing on her Instagram Stories, "This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh."

For her post, Mia shared a photo of the duo making kissing faces while enjoying frozen yogurt.

Mia Regan / Instagram

Mia and Romeo have been together since they were teenagers. They made their public debut as a couple at a Wimbledon event in 2019. Over the years, we've seen Mia develop a close bond with the Beckham family, including Victoria who created a capsule denim collection with her in 2022.

Of their venture together, Mia previously told Vogue, "Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion."

"I've always wanted to do something like this," said Mia. "I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me. To see her in full work mode was cool."

As for Victoria, she told the publication, "Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she's fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule."

