Rose Leslie is spending time with friends.

The 32-year-old actress was snapped at the All Points East music festival at Victoria Park in London, England, on Sunday, where she appeared to be in good spirits. In pictures published by The Daily Mail, Leslie is dressed casually in a floral dress and sneakers, smiling while chatting with a gal-pal.

News broke last week that Leslie's husband, Kit Harington, checked himself into a wellness retreat. The Game of Thrones star's rep told ET that the actor is taking time to work on "personal issues."

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," the statement read.

According to a Page Six report, Harington checked himself in weeks before the Game of Thrones series finale aired on May 19 for issues related to stress, exhaustion and alcohol use. The report also quotes a source that says Leslie is being "extremely supportive" of him.

Leslie and 32-year-old Harington met while filming Game of Thrones, and married last June. ET last spoke to Harington at the show's final season premiere in New York City in April, where he spoke about the couple's special connection to the hit HBO series.

"I said to Rose the other night, I was like, 'We've been tethered by this show, a long time we've loved it,'" Harington said. "And now we get to enjoy the final hurrah."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kit Harington Checked Into 'Wellness Retreat' Ahead of 'GoT' Finale

Kit Harington Says 'Game of Thrones' Critics Can 'Go F**k Themselves'

Kit Harington 'Broke Down and Cried' to a 'Game of Thrones' Fan After Filming Intense Final Season

Related Gallery