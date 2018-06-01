Roseanne Barr Says She ‘Begged Them Not to Cancel the Show’ in Since-Deleted Tweet

Roseanne Barr is still tweeting about the scandal which cost her the hit Roseanne reboot.

The 65-year-old comedian posted a tweet on Thursday, claiming that she “begged” to keep the show on the air prior to the announcement from ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey. The network decided to scrap the next season of the show after Barr tweeted a racist remark about Barack Obama’s former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett, which read: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC to let me apologize and make amends,” Barr wrote in the since-deleted post. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything and asked for help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity for them for free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged for people's jobs.”

Barr has previously noted she’s considered “fighting back” against the decision, tweeting: “I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to you.”

News of Roseanne’s cancellation came from Dungey, who said in a statement, “Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

A source previously told ET that there is a possibility of a Roseanne spin-off series, but a very slim one at that.

"There are very tentative conversations, in very early stages about the possibility of a spinoff, but it is much too early," the source said.

