Roseanne Barr Says She 'Forgives' Co-Stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman Following 'Roseanne' Fallout

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter again on Thursday, to offer another apology and "forgiveness" for former Roseanne co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman.

"Please don't compare me2 other people who have said horrible things," Barr tweeted, addressing the fallout from a racist tweet she posted and deleted on Tuesday, which led to the swift cancellation of her ABC reboot series. "I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl."

"To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena," she continued in another tweet. "I understand, tho. It's ok."

While Barr didn't specify what she was offering forgiveness for, both Gilbert and Fishman have made public statements about the fallout from Roseanne's cancellation, which came Tuesday after Barr posted and deleted a racist tweet attacking Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

"Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes," Fishman wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved," he wrote.

"I condemn these statements vehemently," he continued. "They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue."

Gilbert also expressed her emotional reaction to Barr's comments on Twitter, writing, "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she continued.

Barr also took to Twitter on Wednesday to share praise for her former co-stars Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman. "I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John," she posted. "I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network."

In recent footage obtained by ET, Goodman was reluctant to address the drama, explaining that he would "rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

However, the 65-year-old actor -- who played Roseanne Barr's onscreen husband, Dan Conner, on the ABC sitcom -- assured fans that he's doing OK amid the controversy, sharing, "Everything's fine."

The actor also seemed content with ABC's decision to suspend its For Your Consideration campaign for the show’s recent 10th season, which means that none of the cast or creators would likely see any love at this year's Emmy Awards.

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman said, shrugging. "I've been up there [11] times already, and if I didn't get one, I'm not gonna get one."

The actor also said he hasn't been following the news of the developing controversy regarding Roseanne, stating, "I don't know anything about it. I don't read it."

That includes rumors and speculation that the show could possibly continue in the future in the form of a spinoff, if Barr's titular character was written off, and the focus was shifted to Goodman's character. The actor said of the rumors, "Then you've heard more than I have."

Following Barr's tweet on Tuesday morning, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey released a statement announcing that the network had canceled Roseanne in response to the racist remark. ABC subsequently removed all references to the revival series on its press site and Viacom pulled all reruns of the sitcom's entire run from all of its channels.

Barr declared that she was going to leave Twitter on Tuesday morning, only to return in the evening with a late-night tweet storm that blamed her original offending tweet on Ambien, and then called out several of her co-stars for throwing her "under the bus."

For more on the ongoing controversy --including the fallout Barr is facing for her comments -- check out the video below.

