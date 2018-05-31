Roseanne Barr’s Ex-Husband Tom Arnold 'Not Surprised' by Show's Cancellation: 'She Wanted It to Happen'

One person who claims he saw Roseanne Barr’s Twitter scandal coming is her ex-husband, Tom Arnold.

Arnold, a former writer on Roseanne, spoke out several times on Wednesday about Barr’s racist tweets which led to the cancellation of the popular reboot.

“I was not surprised that what went down and that the show was cancelled,” he said on Wednesday's Anderson Cooper 360. "I had a feeling that this was going to happen when I first heard that it was coming back, that there was a reboot."

Arnold told host Anderson Cooper that he “just knew” after looking at Barr’s Twitter feed -- and “how far gone she was” prior to the inflammatory tweet about Barack Obama's former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett -- that "this would not end well."

“I was surprised that [ABC] didn’t do anything about it.," he said, recalling how he felt prior to the network canceling the sitcom. "In fact, I tweeted a lot because I figured someone would take her phone away or monitor that, because it’s dangerous when you have that much money on a show.”

Arnold added that this was not the Barr he married in 1990, noting she was a “feminist” when they met. “I learned so much from her, but not just being liberal but about that kind of thinking," he said.

The 59-year-old comedian also spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, and implied that Barr wanted her series to be cancelled.

"I am going to tell you the truth, she wanted it to happen, if you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend,” he claimed. “If it hadn’t happened yesterday, this season would have been so awful for everyone, every day because she would have felt like she was [being] taken advantage [of], just like when I left the show."

Barr has continued to tweet since her show’s cancellation, apologizing for her racist remark, defending some of her co-stars, including John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, and condemning other actors on the show.

