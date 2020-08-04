A regal celebration! As Meghan Markle likely slept at her new residence in Los Angeles -- being eight hours behind U.K. time -- the British royal family celebrated her 39th birthday on social media early Tuesday morning.

The official accounts for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, all posted in honor of the Duchess of Sussex's special day.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈" the Kensington Palace account, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wrote alongside a photo of Markle kneeling down and speaking with a young girl.

The Queen's Royal Family account also shared a photo of Her Royal Highness standing next to Markle from a 2018 joint appearance in Cheshire, England.

Though these accounts represent the royals, they do not personally run them, as Prince William recently revealed. On The Peter Crouch Podcast, he opened up about breaking rank and posting to the Kensington Palace Twitter account last year following a particularly good soccer match between Liverpool and Barcelona.

The united front of well-wishes for Markle online comes as a bit of a surprise as Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31. The couple, along with their 1-year-old son Archie, have relocated to Los Angeles.

Though publicly the royals have not addressed any tensions with Markle or Prince Harry, there have long been rumors. And the upcoming book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, which comes out on August 11, details some of the alleged rifts between the couple and Harry's family.

As for Markle's birthday, royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that she believes the duchess will celebrate with a road trip that could include Oprah Winfrey.

"It's been a very stressful time for Meghan, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if she does actually decide to just go on a road trip and have a change of scenery," Nicholl told ET. "I mean, they've been at the house that they're renting ever since early March now. They really haven't been out much at all."

