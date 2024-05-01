RuPaul's Drag Race is bringing back eight fan-favorite queens for a new season of All Stars!

Season 9 of Drag Race All Stars premieres Friday, May 17, on Paramount+, and on Wednesday, fans got a first look at the star-studded season in a new trailer.

Along with the returning queens, the upcoming season will feature a host of celebrity guest judges, including Keke Palmer, Connie Britton, Colton Haynes, Stephanie Hsu, Anitta, Brothers Osborne, Alec Mapa, Jeremy Scott, Kristine W, Ruta Lee and more.

For the first time in Drag Race her-story, the queens will be competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing.

The official poster for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9.' - MTV

The eight queens returning for All Stars season 9 are:

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (season 14) - competing for the National Black Justice Collective

Gottmik (Season 13) - competing for Trans Lifeline

Jorgeous (Season 14) - competing for the National Alliance of Mental Illness

Nina West (Season 11) - competing for The Trevor Project

Plastique Tiara (Season 11) - competing for The Asian American Foundation

Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, All Stars 2) - competing for Miracle of Love

Shannel (Season 1, All Stars 1) - competing for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10 & 11) - competing for the ASPCA.

Watch the trailer below:

Along with All Stars 9, new episodes of Untucked will also be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ each week -- taking viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate.

Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres Friday, May 17 on Paramount+.

