RuPaul's Wax Figure Is Unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas

RuPaul's wax figure is here! Entertainment Tonight is exclusively revealing RuPaul's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas during Monday night's episode.

Along with the wax figure, ET is exclusively airing never-before-seen footage from the 60-year-old TV personality's sitting, during which studio artists took more than 200 measurements and did color-matching for his figure.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, RuPaul explains why this wax figure, his first out of drag, is "special" to him.

"This is my male persona which in recent years has become pretty much just as famous as my drag persona," he says, before explaining how much the honor means to him.

"This historic figure is important to me because I love the fact that fans will be able to come to Las Vegas and stand close to this human who has been able to make their dreams come true," he says. "... Show business is one of the hardest professions you can choose for yourself and then you add to it drag, and [because of] some of the subversive concepts that people have attached to drag, it's not been easy."

"So I love the fact that fans can come to Las Vegas, see my figure and see that it's possible for them and sort of take some of that energy with them wherever they go," RuPaul adds. ".... I know it was important for me the first time I went to Madame Tussauds and got to see Diana Ross, and Cher, and all the people that have inspired me so much. It is such a great honor to be a part of that experience for the fans."

As for his wax figure's outfit, a pink-and-black checkered suit, RuPaul says that it's modeled on the outfit he wore to accept his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

"It's not the exact outfit, but it's more suited for the exhibit at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas because it has hot pink in it. The one I had at the Hollywood Walk of Fame doesn't have hot pink in it," he said of the other suit, which was red and black. "I know the exhibit in Las Vegas at Madame Tussauds has pink and rainbows. I wanted to wear this to really accentuate the exhibit there."

Now that he's been honored with the wax figure, RuPaul is ready to offer advice to others about how they too can be successful.

"The closest thing that people can do today to get closer to their dreams tomorrow is to know thyself. Know what it is that is unique to you that you can bring to the party that really no one else can and that is true for everyone on this planet," he says. "It is important for you to find in stillness and quietness what your unique frequency is and bring that to the party. Everyone has that. That is your life's work."

RuPaul would certainly know what leads to success, as the wax figure comes amid a huge year for the RuPaul's Drag Race host, who saw his show get nominated for 11 Emmys, the most of any reality series, including Outstanding Host and Outstanding Competition Series.

The show is also continuing its world-wide expansion, as Drag Race Philippines was recently announced.

