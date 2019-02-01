Is that you, Russell Crowe?

Showtime released the first official photo of Crowe as Roger Ailes in their upcoming limited series, The Loudest Voice, on Friday, and the 54-year-old actor looks totally unrecognizable!

Wearing a gray pinstripe suit with a bright blue patterned tie, wire-rimmed glasses, and prosthetics, Crowe transforms into the former Fox News CEO and chairman perfectly.

The new, eight-episode series is based on Gabriel Sherman's book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, along with his reporting for New York Magazine on sexual harassment allegations against Ailes, that ultimately led to his downfall at Fox News in 2016.

After resigning from his position at the cable-news powerhouse, Ailes worked as an adviser to the Donald Trump presidential campaign. He also worked with the now-president just a few months before he died after suffering a subdural hematoma in May 2017. Ailes was 77.

Hear more on Crowe's role in The Loudest Voice in the video below.

