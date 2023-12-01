Ryan Cabrera and WWE's Alexa Bliss Welcome Baby Girl

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are celebrating the newest addition to their family. The couple joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, born on Monday.

Ryan took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a video that playfully mimicked a WWE referee. Dressed in a "girl dad" hat and with Jimi Hendrix's "Foxy Lady" playing in the background, Ryan revealed that Hendrix weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches. Alongside the announcement, he wrote, "Breakin Hearts since 11.27.23!!!"

This couple has been keeping fans engaged throughout their pregnancy journey, starting with the revelation of their daughter's unique moniker on Sept. 17.

Alexa also shared special moments, including cravings, such as the amusing "Fries for Me, Fries for Hendrix" post on Oct. 4.

The duo went on to keep fans in the loop with a creative and star-studded sex reveal. Having had a rock band lineup at their wedding, the couple broke a decorative guitar to release pink powder.

ET sat down with the expectant parents -- who tied the knot in April 2022 -- after the big event, and they opened up about how they first learned they were going to be welcoming a baby, and their plans for the immediate future.

As it turns out, the pair wasn't actually trying to have a kid. However, despite their best efforts, things turned out differently than they expected. But -- as Ryan explained -- it took seven pregnancy tests in total to finally believe they weren't all false positives.

However, just because they weren't planning on it, Alexa said that this was "the best timing."

"What we figured out after was, like, there's never the 'perfect' time," Ryan added. "It would always be like, you know, 'This is in the way, this is in the way.' But what if we miss this?"

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT: