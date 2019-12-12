Ryan Reynolds is opening up about his family!

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Today, the 43-year-old actor revealed what life has been like since he and his wife, Blake Lively, welcomed their third daughter earlier this year. The couple already shared Inez, 3, and James, 4.

"It’s all women and I’d have it no other way," he said, before quipping, "I am doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth."

"I love it. It’s been incredible," he added of welcoming baby number three.

When it came to the name of their newest addition, though, Reynolds played coy.

"We haven't [named her] yet," he said. "... All the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life."

While things are certainly happy in the Reynolds and Lively household, the 6 Underground star revealed that leaving for work is becoming more of a challenge.

"Leaving the house is getting harder and harder," he said. "... That gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

During one such work trip to Brazil, Reynolds had a scary moment when a barricade separating him from hundreds of screaming fans fell and nearly crushed him. On Today, Reynolds shared that those kinds of moments -- as well as stunts in films -- make Lively "a little" nervous.

"She checks in," he said. "I do with her, too. She does a lot of stunts too in some of her films, so we check in with each other and make sure we're not doing anything above our pay grade."

When ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Reynolds following the incident, he revealed that the scary moment nearly made him break a promise to Lively.

"My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, 'Just come home in one piece.' So that was my only job," he quipped, adding that the moment "looked worse than it was."

