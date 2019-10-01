Ryan Reynolds and director Michael Bay have teamed up to make the holiday season extra special this year!

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the duo's upcoming action extravaganza, 6 Underground. In it, the Deadpool star plays "One," the leader of a group of six young billionaires who have all faked their own deaths. Why? The ability to do what they want, which is tracking down notorious baddies around the globe and stopping them.

"What if I told you I know what happens when you die?" Reynolds offers in the trailer's voice-over. "You become a ghost. The best part of being dead is the freedom. No policies or politics. We answer to no one. We could take out some truly evil people."

Fans of Reynolds and Bay are in for a go-for-broke assault on the senses. The trailer showcases numerous massive stunts and explosions on the titular squad's trail of vengeance, including more than a few leaps from the tops of skyscrapers, and in one instance, the destruction of a penthouse's infinity pool. Not to mention Reynolds' own brand of biting comedy.

"I wasn't sure it'd work," a nerve-rattled One admits in the clip's final moments, clearly discussing a recent scheme. "I mean, I wasn't sure, sure. I had a suspicion, but I…god, this is all so f**king dangerous!"

Like most Bay films, the production appears incredibly polished and features an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack to accompany Reynold's character's misadventures, which even include evading fighter jets.

Around the same time that the streaming giant dropped the film's first trailer, Reynolds, as clever as ever, posted one of Netflix's DVD sleeves on Instagram, which offers a description of his new film. It doesn't sound all that accurate when compared to the new promo, though it does jokingly seem to hint that Reynolds wants awards-season love for his role in the movie.

"For your consideration comes the haunting story of One (Ryan Reynolds), a brooding, beautiful and sarcastic man, who vows to take his pain and channel it into changing the world for the better," the film's joke description reads. "From Director Michael Bay comes an ode to the great Italian neorealist Fellini but with fast cars, insane action, exotic locations and professional gorgeous people where post-World War II Italy would normally be."

Just over a year ago, Reynolds offered fans an up-close look at the making of one of the film's massive car chase scenes. The leading man posted a video on Twitter in which he provides a solemn narration as an explosive collision is executed behind him in Florence, Italy.

"The best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don't know a lot of people would say the action," the 41-year-old actor calmly says in the clip. "But for me it's the stillness. Those quiet moments."

At precisely this moment, a vehicle with a camera mounted on it, flies by behind him. Then, the street erupts. Cars collide and one vehicle hurtles into the air.

The film also stars Dave Franco, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins and Ben Hardy.

6 Underground arrives on Netflix on Dec. 13.

Check out the first trailer above.

