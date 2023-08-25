Happy birthday, Blake Lively! Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate his wife's 36th birthday.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," Reynolds wrote. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Reynolds, 46, paired the message with a carousel of photos featuring the two of them together, leading with one shot of just Lively seated at a beachside dining table.

Earlier this month, Lively and Reynolds were spotted together during a romantic trip to Paris, where they held hands while walking through the city. The sighting happened around five months after the couple welcomed their fourth baby.

Backgrid

In February, Lively and Reynolds seemingly shared the news of their fourth child with a subtle post on Instagram. The couple and Ryan's mom, Tammy Reynolds, posed for a photo -- and Lively's baby bump was noticeably absent.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," Lively captioned the photos featuring their personal pizzas and other game day snacks.

In addition to the new baby, the couple -- married in 2012 -- share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Channel's 'Stacy's Mom' in Red Bikini for New Photo Shoot

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Show PDA During Romantic Walk in Paris

Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not the Father of Her Kids

Related Gallery