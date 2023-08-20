Blake Lively Channel's 'Stacy's Mom' in Red Bikini for New Photo Shoot

Blake Lively has got it going on!

The mother of four showed off her bikini body in a red swimsuit as part of a new photoshoot for her sparkling soda brand, Betty Buzz.

In the series of shots, a tanned Lively is seen holding up one of the glass soda bottles to her lips as red visor creates a red hue around her face. The second photo has the actress holding up that same bottle her neck in an attempt to cool down amid the summer heat. Dressed in a red bikini, complete with the visor and bright red lip, Lively fashioned her strawberry blonde locks into pigtails for the fun photoshoot.

A third shot sees Lively smile for the camera as she sits atop a towel by the pool.

"💗 Grapefruit @bettybuzz 💗 a real crowd pleaser."

In more shots from the shoot shared to her Instagram Stories, Lively, who welcomed baby No. 4 with husband, Ryan Reynolds, earlier this year, channels "Stacy's Mom" in another look at the bikini-clad spread.

Set to Fountains of Wayne's track by the same name, Lively is seen soaking up the sun and putting her swimsuit on display as she peels off a Betty Booze t-shirt -- her aptly titled alcohol brand.

Lively, who also shares daughters, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Reynolds, took time to troll her hubby while promoting the soft drink.

"This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual (though it could be)," she wrote over a photo of her chugging Betty Buzz's Meyer Lemon soda. "I legitimately chugg @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon all day. Every day. I am our number one customer."

"I respect our customer's privacy so I won't reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer," Lively quipped.

The Simple Favor star also shared more shots by the pool as she continued promoting the soda brand's line of summer flavors.

Lively similarly shared shots from the photo shoot last month, posting a photo of herself in a red bikini, which she paired with heart-shaped sunglasses.

"K now im gonna draw it with AI… 😍 🍼 🍼 Uncanny," she captioned the photo of her summer style.

While her bikini bod stood out, it was her reaction to one fan's comment that has people talking. "How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥🔥🔥," one of her Instagram followers asked.

Lively jokingly responded by calling out her personal trainer, Don Saladino, writing, "@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️"

In January while still pregnant, the 35-year-old also made a joke at Saladino's expense while showing off her baby bump.

"Been doing @donsaladino's workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star quipped. In the post, Lively and her trainer are seen posing before a workout prior to her pregnancy, while in another pic from another day, she's seen baring her growing belly while with child.

