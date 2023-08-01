They call it the "City of Love" for a reason. Five months after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child, the couple is taking a romantic trip to Paris, France.

On Saturday, the actors were seen holding hands as they walked through the city wearing casual summer looks after enjoying a gourmet lunch at the renowned restaurant, La Poule au Jar by Chef J.F. Piège.

Lively wore a white shirt dress with a floral pattern and layered it with a cardigan and light trench coat. As for Reynolds, the Deadpool star sported a beige button-up with thin blue-and-red stripes that he layered over a white tee and dark pants.

In February, Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 46, seemingly shared the news of their fourth child with a subtle post on Instagram. The couple and Ryan's mom, Tammy Reynolds, posed for a photo -- and Lively's baby bump was noticeably absent.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," Lively captioned the photos featuring their personal pizzas and other game day snacks.

Fans first learned Lively was expecting again when she stepped out with a baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City this past September.

Shortly after her bump debut, Lively took to social media with behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy to combat paparazzi trying to get a picture at her house. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she wrote on Instagram. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share four children, daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a newborn fourth baby.

