Looks like Ryan Seacrest is back on the market.

ET has learned that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host and his longtime girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, have called it quits.

Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 26, were together for nearly three years. They were first linked back in 2013 after meeting through mutual friends. The two broke up in late 2014 but later rekindled their romance.

Taylor's last Instagram post about Seacrest was shared on Valentine's Day, where she gushed about him in the caption.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend 💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝," she wrote. "I hope everyone’s day is filled with love. Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one . . We all deserve a little love today 💕 #spreadthelove #valentines."

When ET spoke with Seacrest last December at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, he said he wasn't feeling any pressure to get married. At the time, his family was more focused on his sister, Meredith, who gave birth to her first child, baby girl Flora, just a few weeks later.

"No [pressure]. Here's the good news about my family: They are so distracted that my sister is having a baby in about three days, they don't even know I exist," he explained, adding that he was so excited to be a first-time uncle. "I'm practicing with different objects, [learning] how to hold, you know, how to hold babies. So I think I've got it down."

