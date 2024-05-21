Memorial Day is coming up next weekend, and there are already a ton of discounts to shop now. The Memorial Day mattress sales frenzy has begun and it's now one of the best times of the year to splurge on big-ticket purchases like a new bed. If you're ready for an upgrade, the 2024 Saatva Memorial Day sale is here with dreamy deals on mattresses and more bedroom essentials.

Shop Saatva's Memorial Day Sale

Now through Tuesday, May 28, Saatva is offering ET readers $400 off any mattress purchase of $1,000 or more. This Memorial Day deal is even better than Saatva's general sale, which offers up to $600 off depending on how much you spend. From the best-selling Classic mattress to the Saatva Rx for chronic back pain and joint conditions, the luxury brand's entire lineup is majorly marked down.

Designed to relieve problematic pressure points, Saatva's handcrafted mattresses offer custom firmness options and are made with a high-density foam for maximum comfort. You don't see this type of quality from just any mattress out there. Choose from Plush Soft for the most pressure relief, Luxury Firm if you prioritize support, and Firm for extra firm bed lovers or heavier back and stomach sleepers.

For luxury, durability and comfort all wrapped into one, get a better night's rest with the exclusive Saatva Memorial Day mattress deals through the links below.

Best Saatva Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress This best-selling and award-winning mattress is Saatva's most popular hybrid innerspring. Available in three firmness levels for every sleep position and style, the mattress' plush Euro pillow top cradles you in cushioned comfort to relieve pressure points for more nights of restorative sleep. $1,995 $1,695 Shop Now

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress Saatva Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress With 50 firmness settings on both sides and cooling comfort layers, this is one of the most precise adjustable mattresses out there. You also get all the luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support Saatva is known for. $4,495 $4,095 Shop Now

Saatva HD Mattress Saatva Saatva HD Mattress Described as the best mattress for heavy people, the Saatva HD hybrid innerspring mattress is specifically engineered to comfortably support people weighing up to 500 pounds in every sleep position. $3,295 $2,895 Shop Now

Saatva Rx Mattress Saatva Saatva Rx Mattress With its Unique Therapeutic Support Core, the Saatva Rx is specially designed to give maximum support and pressure relief that can help alleviate discomfort associated with serious and chronic back & joint conditions like sciatica, arthritis, herniated disc, and scoliosis. $3,295 $2,895 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

