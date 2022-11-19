Sadie Robertson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2: 'We Are So Excited'

Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff have hit another home run. They're having another baby girl!

The 25-year-old Duck Dynasty star and Christian revealed the baby's sex in a sweet Instagram video in which their families are gathered to watch Christian take a swing of the bat. After Sadie throws a ball over the plate, Christian whacks the powder-filled ball, prompting the pink powder to explode and reveal baby No. 2 will be a girl. They're also parents to 1-year-old daughter, Honey.

The whole family celebrated, and even Christian got in the spirit with a pink bat and pink sneakers. In a follow-up post, Sadie posted a family photo with the caption, "team girl."

The baby's sex reveal comes less than a month after the couple announced they're expecting baby No. 2.

"Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," Sadie posted on Instagram. She paired the caption with a photo of her and Huff on a porch with Honey. In her left hand, Sadie holds a series of ultrasound photos representing the new baby on the way.

Christian, 24, reshared the same post and caption, and they both posted the announcement to their Instagram Stories. Christian added a zoomed-in shot of Honey's wide-eyed face, writing, "The moment when you realize your whole life is about to get turned upside down."

The couple welcomed Honey in May 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Willie, Korie and Sadie Robertson on ‘Duck Dynasty’ Inspiring New Facebook Watch Series (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sadie Robertson's Daughter Honey Leaves Hospital as She Battles RSV

Sadie Robertson 'Constantly' Fights Fear Due to Postpartum Anxiety

Related Gallery