Sadie Robertson Says She's 'Never Felt More Confident' Than the Day She Gave Birth
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
Troian Bellisario Gave Birth to Her Second Child in a Car!
Jeffree Star Gives Tour of Makeup Empire, Reveals He Wants to Bu…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
‘False Positive’: Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer Try to Conceiv…
Chris Harrison Exits 'Bachelor' Franchise Following Racism Contr…
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Is Still 'Pretty Em…
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Exit From Franchise
‘New Amsterdam' Stars Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Share Dream Sto…
New ‘Space Jam 2’ Trailer Shows LeBron James and the Toon Squad …
Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits H…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
Kane Brown on His Daughter Kingsley Rose Saying 'Dada' Right Bef…
Carly Pearce's Dog June Jolene Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at CMT…
Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'Casually' Seeing Each Other, Source …
2021 CMT Music Awards: Everything to Expect From the Star-Studde…
Dwyane Wade on His 2-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia’s Social Media Sta…
Megan Fox Calls Boyfriend and Co-Star Machine Gun Kelly ‘Tall, B…
‘KUWTK’ Series Finale: Khloe Kardashian Debates If She'll Marry …
Robert De Niro Says His ‘Manageable’ Injury Won’t Impact Upcomin…
Motherhood makes Sadie Robertson feel beautiful. In an Instagram Q&A this week, the 24-year-old reality star shared that she "felt pretty" when she gave birth. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Honey, in May.
"I don't know if 'pretty' is the word, but I've never felt more confident in my life with my body then the day that I had Honey," she wrote alongside a pic of herself, her husband, and her daughter in the delivery room. "It was a total different perspective then I have ever had of my body… that is truly powerful and more than just an image."
"I didn't want wear makeup and I wanted my grandma to braid my hair because that's when I feel the most myself and it just such a raw moment," she added.
When ET spoke to Robertson ahead of her daughter's birth, she said she wasn't opposed to having reality TV cameras in the delivery room with her.
"If I had cameras, maybe that would help me do better," she shared. "I'd feel the pressure and look a little more decent."
For more with Robertson, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Christian Huff
Pregnant Sadie Robertson Shares What She's Naming Her Baby on the Way
Why Sadie Robertson Isn't Opposed to Having Cameras in Delivery Room
Related Gallery