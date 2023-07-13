Actors will likely be joining Hollywood writers on the picket lines on Thursday, July 13.

Negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent the majority of actors in film and television, and major Hollywood studios, who are being represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), fell through on Wednesday evening, July 12.

Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, shared that the union was calling for a strike and would be voting at a National Board meeting later in the day.

Among the actors' sticking points for a new agreement were improved compensation and benefits, residuals that reflect the value of their contributions amid the expansion of streaming services, regulated use of artificial intelligence and the issue of self-taped auditions.

Drescher called AMPTP's response to the union's demands "insulting and disrespectful."

Should the actors strike, this will mark the first time that both actors and screenwriters have gone on strike at the same time since 1960.

The negotiations began on June 7 and were extended in good faith on June 30.

On June 24, Drescher and national executive director/chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland updated members of the union on ongoing talks with studios. Drescher shared in a video message that negotiations have been "extremely productive" and that "we're going to achieve a seminal deal."

A few days later, more than 300 actors -- including Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence -- signed a letter urging leaders not to compromise and writing "SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not."

"Anyone right now is trying to guess what could happen," Marc Malkin, Variety's senior culture & events editor, told ET on June 28 before the extended deadline was granted. "Over the weekend, people were very hopeful when Fran Drescher came out and said that negotiations were going well and there was progress being made. But then I talked to someone yesterday and they say to me, 'I think there's definitely going to be a strike.' At this point, no one knows and then if there is a strike, how long it goes for, we just don't know."

As the deadline approached, tensions were mounting on both sides as the pressure intensified for an agreement to be reached. Late on July 11, SAG-AFTRA negotiators agreed to the AMPTP's request for a federal mediator, according toReuters, in a last-minute effort to avoid an actors' strike. The actors' union said in a statement it was sticking to the Wednesday deadline and would "exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal. However we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement."

While the writers' strike has already affected awards shows, delayed or shut down many (but not all) productions and added uncertainty to when certain movies or TV will return, if actors end up going on strike, the impact across the industry will be felt even more. Here's an overview of how a possible SAG-AFTRA strike will affect Hollywood moving forward.

What are the actors fighting for?

Actors, which include film, TV, voiceover artists, hosts and more, are asking for better compensation and benefit plans, a fair residual pay structure that reflects the value of their contributions amid the growing number of streaming services, regulation and protections against any misuse of artificial intelligence (which could cause their likeness or voice to be used or simulate a performance) and compensation for self-tape auditions.

"Right now, SAG-AFTRA, one of their biggest issues is residuals. They want higher payment for residuals, especially with these very successful streaming shows. And then there is the new issue of AI or artificial intelligence," Malkin said. "A lot of actors are having a lot of issues with AI because, does it mean that they're going to lose jobs to computer-generated images? And also their likeness -- how are their likenesses going to be used in the future in terms of AI?"

What do major studios and streamers want?

AMPTP said in a statement before negotiations began that it was "approaching these negotiations with the goal of achieving a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry overall." Studios, production companies and streaming services are likely looking to improve their margin for profit amid a turbulent few months. There could be signs of hope. The AMPTP recently agreed to a deal with the Directors Guild of America (DGA) that was confirmed by its membership.

Why did Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence send a letter?

More than 300 actors, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Rami Malek, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Quinta Brunson, Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler, signed a letter threatening to strike should an agreement on a new contract not come to pass, which Rolling Stone first reported June 27. Addressed to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee, the letter expressed that "SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not."

"We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough," the letter said in part. "We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories."

Malkin offered his take on why the signed letter was sent to SAG-AFTRA leaders: "Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rami Malek, Quinta Brunson, they sent this letter telling SAG-AFTRA if you are compromising too much just know we do not want you to. We are ready to go on strike. We know it's going to affect a lot of people. We know it's not a great outcome, but do not compromise on these issues."

What happens if the actors go on strike?

After talks broke between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios, the actors' union voted to move forward with a strike should a deal not be reached by the deadline. "At this point, SAG-AFTRA does know that its members are ready to strike," Malkin said. "They have voted 98 percent to authorize a strike if it comes down to that."

A National Board meeting will take place, Thursday, July 13, to finalize the strike.

Amid the writers' strike, a handful of productions whose scripts had been completed beforehand are still filming, such as season 2 of House of the Dragon. However, an actors' strike would mean all scripted series would be forced to shut down once the final decision is made by the National Board on July 13. Essentially, Hollywood would have to shut down.

"If SAG-AFTRA goes on strike, no scripted shows can keep going because the actors are on strike. How do you film a show without the actors?" Malkin posed. "And really, the only thing that will be in production [amid an an actors' strike] will be reality TV shows."

How would an actors' strike affect TV premieres?

Already, broadcast networks are filling its slots typically filled by scripted programs with game shows or reality TV, or opting not to offer specific return dates for scripted fall TV favorites. Many shows that have halted production or delayed filming because of the writers' strike may be impacted even more with longer delays and possibly have the lengths of their seasons affected if the actors strike.

"Of course it can get worse, as long as shows are put on hold, production is put on hold, it's going to postpone premiere dates, how long seasons are," Malkin said. "You have a show like Emily in Paris, they shut down production so they don't know when they're going to go back into production. When they go back into production, how fast they can get things going? When [can] they actually premiere a new season?"

How would an actors' strike affect the Emmy Awards?

With the writers' strike ongoing and an actors' strike looming, there would likely be a significant delay to the actual 75th Primetime Emmy Awards themselves, which are currently scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18. With no immediate timetable set for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) to negotiate a resolution with Hollywood studios on a new contract, the Emmys -- if it were to go on as scheduled -- would need to be tweaked. And, if the actors join the writers in the labor strike, there would barely be any star presence at the awards show if the September date holds.

Variety reported July 11 that Fox, which has the telecast this year, is aiming for a January 2024 airdate, while the Television Academy is hoping for no later than a November postponement. Nominations were announced the morning of July 12 during a virtual ceremony, with TV Academy chairman Frank Scherma briefly addressing the uncertainty of the future should an actors' strike take place.

This story was originally published on June 28, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. PT. It was last updated on July 13, 2023 at 6 a.m. ET.

