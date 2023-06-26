'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Addresses Series Being Impacted by Writers' Strike (Exclusive)
How Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James Is ‘Standing in Solidarity…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Jamie Foxx's Co-Star Porscha Coleman Gives Update on His Recover…
Why Karen Huger’s Wishing ‘Healing’ for Juan Dixon Amid Coppin S…
Busta Rhymes to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at th…
BET Awards: Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional Reflecting on Fatherhood…
Ed Sheeran Leaves High School Students Stunned After Surprise Vi…
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 2-Year-Old Son Shows Off His…
Patti LaBelle on 'Giving It Up’ for Tina Turner During BET Award…
Eva Marcille Shares How She’s Doing After Filing for Divorce Fro…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
All 5 Passengers Aboard Titanic Sub Confirmed Dead: Who Were The…
Kim Richards Shares the Best Part About Having Kathy Hilton as H…
Morgan Wallen's Son Hospitalized After His Mom's Dog Bites Him
Orlando Bloom Gets Real About Katy Perry Relationship Challenge
BET Awards 2023: Quavo and Offset React to Surprise Onstage Reun…
Jon Hamm on How ‘Confess, Fletch’ Is Different From Chevy Chase’…
Stepson of Titanic Sub Victim Shares Alleged DM From Travis Bark…
Abbott Elementary star Janelle James is waiting on pins and needles amid the ongoing writers' strike.
The writers' strike officially began May 2 between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major Hollywood studios over fair compensation, particularly in the wake of the expansion of streaming services. The stalemate has already affected awards shows, delayed various productions and put into uncertainty the return of scripted broadcast programming.
With ABC not relying on scripted programming for its fall slate due to the writers' strike, it is becoming increasingly apparent the wait for many viewer favorites, including Abbott Elementary, may be longer than anticipated.
"I have no idea what's going to happen," James, who was nominated for Best Actress at the BET Awards, told ET's Kevin Frazier on Sunday when asked about how she'll be spending her summer, "but you know, I hope it doesn't happen until the writers get what they're asking for."
Though everything is currently at a standstill, James maintained she will be standing in support of the writers as they fight for fair compensation.
"So what we've been doing is standing in solidarity and hoping that it comes to a conclusion quickly, so people can get back to work," the actress said.
James attended the BET Awards in a black Tom Ford minidress with gold accents and accessories on Sunday, and she spoke about the hip-hop legends present at the awards show.
"MC Lyte is right next to me, I just saw, so that was cool to catch on camera. My shock of being right next to MC Lyte, a legend!" she said, adding she was excited to see Queen Latifah, whom she called her "north star, as far as a person I admire and love to see."
RELATED CONTENT:
The 2023 WGA Writers' Strike: Every Show That Has Been Affected So Far
Why 'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Will Not Disclose Her Age
'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Hosts 'Final Straw': First Look