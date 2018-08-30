Salma Hayek Bids Farewell to the Summer With One Last Bikini Selfie

Salma Hayek had one final send off for summer.

The actress posted a bikini-clad selfie, with chic shades, her hair in a loose bun and a somewhat reflective look on her face.

"Good bye #summer 2018 thank you for all the memories. Adios verano del 2018 gracias por todos los recuerdos 💃🏽🐬🌴🌞" she wrote in the caption, addressing her English and Spanish-speaking fans.

Hayek has been having a fantastic summer overall. Earlier this week, the 51-year-old actress celebrated a vow renewal with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, who planned the surprise ceremony. The couple welcomed daughter Valentina together in 2007 and tied the knot two years later on Valentine's Day in Paris, France. They had a second ceremony two months later in Venice, Italy.

The Frida star has been living her best beach life, celebrating her natural beauty and curves in several Instagrams over the last month.

