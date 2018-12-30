Salma Hayek doesn't age!

The 52-year-old actress could not look more stunning in new photos she posted to Instagram on Sunday. Hayek, who told fans on Friday that she'd be bidding farewell to the chill of London in favor of spending New Year's somewhere a little warmer, shared a series of stunning snaps from her tropical vacation.

"#nature #naturaleza," she captioned a slideshow on Sunday, featuring her famous curves and gorgeous makeup-free face. The Hitman's Bodyguard star posed in a chic, low-cut black one-piece in the pics, which she also sported in a series of other shots taken by the ocean.

Hayek spent much of last summer by the ocean with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and their 11-year-old daughter, Valentina, with Hayek and Pinault even renewing their vows in a surprise ceremony on the beach.

It's no secret that the actress loves spending time in a swimsuit in the tropics, and last year, she opened up to ET about how she stays in such good shape. As Hayek confessed, while she prides herself on fitness, every once in a while, she accepts a little help from the right undergarment.

"Corsets and Spanx can come really in handy sometimes," she revealed. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Salma Hayek Bids Farewell to the Summer With One Last Bikini Selfie

Salma Hayek Loved Everything About Her Surprise Vow Renewal, Except Her Outfit -- See the Pics!

Antonio Banderas Reflects on ‘Genius’ and What Salma Hayek Told Him About Harvey Weinstein (Exclusive)

Related Gallery