Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have quite a history. The married couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, have been on-again, off-again for more than a decade -- and they have the ups and downs to prove it.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Hunt described the transformative nature of becoming a husband and parent alongside Fowler.

"There were years there where, you know, maybe I didn't realize how much growing up I had needed to do," he said. "And having a child forces you to do that. It shifts something in your nervous system. There's a skin that I needed to shed, and I did that when I had my child."

Now, ET is looking back at the couple's road to family bliss.

2007 -- College Days

It's unclear exactly when Hunt met Fowler, an Alabama native, but many speculate that the two got acquainted when the country star was playing football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hunt graduated from UAB in 2007 with a degree in economics.

After an NFL career didn't pan out for Hunt the following year, he made the move to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue music.

2014 -- Montevallo and Hunt's Big Career Break

Hunt released his debut studio album, Montevallo, in 2014.In an interview with E! News that year, Hunt revealed that he'd named the album after a girl's hometown. Fowler is from Montevallo, Alabama.

"I didn't actually live in that town," he said. "I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville, I met a girl from there. A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her, that inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album."

December 31, 2016 -- "Drinkin' Too Much" and an Engagement

There weren't many public updates on Hunt's relationship status over the next few years, until he released a track, "Drinkin' Too Much," on New Year's Eve 2016.

In the song, Hunt apologizes to Fowler for naming his album after her hometown and bringing unwanted attention onto her, before crooning about how much she means to him. If there was any doubt who the song was about, Hunt clears that up when he refers to Fowler by name.

"I know this might seem like a contradiction / The last thing you need is more unwanted attention / But you changed your number, and moved / And this is the only way I could reach you / So wherever you are, turn it up and listen," he sings. "Hannah Lee, I'm on my way to you / Nobody can love you like I do / I don't know what I'm gonna say to you / But I know there ain't no way, I know there ain't no way / No there ain't no way we're through."

By the time the song came out, Hunt and Fowler, a nurse, were already back together. In a later interview with ET, he revealed the grand gestures he made to win Fowler back.

"I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months," Hunt said in 2017, referencing the summer prior. "Trying to talk to her about coming back. And the seventh trip I convinced her."

Hunt's persistence paid off, because he and Fowler had quietly gotten engaged in November 2016. While speaking on The Bobby Bones Show, Hunt revealed that he popped the question by the Sea of Galilee in Israel, amid an argument with Fowler.

"We actually had a little riff one evening when we were hanging out. I had the ring in my pocket and was planning on asking. And something came up that irritated her and I realized this may mess up my big plan to ask her to marry me that night. It kind of agitated me more about this issue," he explained. "It turned into this kind of fight that, fortunately, led to a perfect opportunity to ask her to marry me. So this little altercation we had actually worked out and created an opportunity for me to ask her to marry me. It worked out. It was a special moment."

April 2, 2017 -- In the Spotlight

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Hunt adorably threw his new fiancee into the spotlight during his performance of "Body Like a Backroad" at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, cuddling up next to her as he sang.

In an interview that day with ET, the "Make You Miss Me" singer -- who was sporting an engagement ring of his own on the red carpet -- couldn't help but gush about his upcoming nuptials.

"Intimate and hometown were the two adjectives that [describe the wedding best]," he shared. "Low key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don't like celebrating ourselves too much."

"If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other," he added. "I am excited about doing that."

The ACM Awards marked their first-ever red carpet appearance together.

"It means a lot [that she's here with me]," he told ET. "This change of lifestyle happened when the two of us weren't dating and together, so I've been introducing her to my new life a little bit at a time over the last six months."

April 16, 2017 -- Wedding Bells

Less than a year after their engagement, in April 2017, the pair got married in an intimate ceremony, which took place in Hunt's Georgia hometown, with a photo published by TMZ. The private duo did not share images from their big day on social media.

In a post shared on April 16, 2021, Hunt acknowledged that the day was his and Fowler's anniversary.

May 2017 -- Billboard Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images

The couple stepped out after their nuptials for a glam red carpet moment at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

June 2017 -- CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/WireImage

In an interview with ET at the CMT Music Awards in 2017, Hunt opened up about his and Fowler's wedding day.

"It was perfect. Hannah was happy, and that was my number one priority, so it worked out," he said of the wedding. "My family was there. I got to spend time with people I haven't gotten to see in a while and celebrate a special time in my life and in my wife's life, and our families lives, so it was a really, really great moment."

In the same interview, Hunt spoke about what kind of husband he wanted to be. "She has her own life and her ambitions and her own dreams and things are important to her, and I want to support those as much as she's supported me," he said.

October 2017 -- The 'Lone Wolf' Met His Match

When ET spoke with Hunt again in October 2017, he reflected on how his life had changed since he and Fowler committed to one another.

"I am like a lone wolf naturally, and I've kinda been taking that approach the past three years," he told ET. "I'm close with my band, but for the most part, I feel like I've been out here kind of solo. And to have somebody with me riding shotgun has been really awesome as I journey through all this craziness."

May 20, 2018 -- More Vegas Nights

John Shearer/Getty Images

The couple enjoyed another glam night out in Sin City at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018 after celebrating their first anniversary.

July 2018 -- Babies on the Brain

Hunt told ET in a 2018 interview why he was grateful that he and Fowler dated before his music career took off.

"We dated well before I had any music out... I barely knew any chords on the guitar and just had no idea what I was doing," he said. "Part of it is because she doesn't put me on a pedestal. That trait, whatever that is, her ability to see through the thing... endears me to her."

He added that, since tying the knot, "sharing life in a more intimate way with somebody... has made this journey a lot more enjoyable."

While Hunt said he had "some growing to do" before he and Fowler thought about having kids, he noted that he'd always wanted a family.

"I've always wanted to have lots of kids, so it's not something new," he said. "... Three [kids] has always been a number that works with me."

November 14, 2018 -- Date Night at the CMA Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

The couple rocked coordinating black ensembles in an appearance together at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at in Nashville, Tennessee.

November 2019 -- Hunt Is Arrested

Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence in Nashville, Tennessee in November 2019. Per the arrest report, which was obtained by ET at the time, Hunt was driving on the wrong side of the road when he was pulled over, and had a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville," Hunt tweeted the day after his arrest. "It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again."

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges in August 2021 and had his license suspended for one year.

The month before his guilty plea, Hunt spoke about his family and revealed that he and Fowler had been trying to get pregnant.

"[We’ve] really started to think about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now," Hunt told Audacy's TC & Dina radio show at the time. "I’m hoping we’ll have some good news sooner than later."

February 2022 -- Baby News and a Breakup

News that the pair was expecting their first child came in February 2022. The pregnancy was revealed via divorce docs, though, which ET obtained. In the docs, Fowler cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason to terminate the marriage, accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct," and claimed that he was "guilty of adultery."

Just hours after Fowler filed for divorce, though, a notice of voluntary nonsuit was filed. Per the state of Tennessee, a nonsuit allows the plaintiff to "have the right to take a voluntary nonsuit to dismiss an action without prejudice by filing a written notice of dismissal at any time before the trial of a cause."

However, it turned out that Fowler didn't have a change of heart when she withdrew her divorce filing. Her lawyers were merely fixing an error. Fowler refiled her divorce petition in Tennessee just hours after her initial divorce filing, but this time did so in Williamson County. The initial docs were erroneously filed in Davidson County

March 2022 -- It's a Girl

Hunt revealed the sex of his and Fowler's baby in an interview on Country Countdown USA. At the time, he said he had "blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

He also revealed that amid their split, the parents-to-be were on the same page when it came to naming their daughter.

"We’re thinking about it. I want her to be in the world before we name her," he said. "I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."

April 2022 -- Fowler Calls Off the Divorce

According to court docs obtained by ET in May 2022, Fowler nonsuited her complaint of divorce the month prior and a judge signed off on her request.

"Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship," a source told ET at the time. "They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him."

"He is acting protective over their relationship. He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy," the source adds. "He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."

May 2022 -- Lucy Louise Is Born

Hunt revealed during a performance on June 7 that his daughter, Lucy Louise, had been born "a couple of weeks ago."

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago," Hunt shared with the audience while headlining the Star’s For Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

April 2023 -- Baby No. 2 on the Way

In Hunt's typical fashion, the "Make You Miss Me" singer announced on stage at his Las Vegas concert that he and Fowler were expecting baby No. 2.

May 2023 -- A First Look at His Family

Hunt shared a rare collection of personal family photos on Instagram, including pregnant Fowler and their daughter, as they enjoyed a fun boat day.

Hunt holds his baby girl in many of the shots, even helping to hold her hands as she practices walking. In his caption, he writes: "She is worth far more than rubies," referencing Proverbs 31:10 -- a subtle nod to his wife.

In another snap, he places his hand gently on Hannah's growing belly.

He has since posted additional sweet family shots on social media and changed his profile picture to a snap of Fowler holding their child. The photo serves as the official art for his recently-released song, "Women in My Life," which pays loving tribute to the women who have shaped him.

June 2023 -- A Candid Interview About 'Growing Up'

The "Outskirts" singer iopened up about a personal transformation he said he's experienced since welcoming daughter Lucy Louise last year.

"There were years there where, you know, maybe I didn't realize how much growing up I had needed to do," Hunt told ET Canada. "And having a child forces you to do that. It shifts something in your nervous system. There's a skin that I needed to shed, and I did that when I had my child."

He added, "It woke me up out of this, I wouldn't say I was sleepwalking, but I had definitely gotten into a routine after years of doing the same thing over and over. I was just at a place in my life where I really needed that, and I'm grateful for it and I feel like I leveled up in a lot of ways. ... I've got a long way to go in general now, but I feel up for the challenge."

He also happily reported that his little one seems to already share his love of music.

"She likes to sing," he shared. "I would get on the piano and play little notes, and she's drawn to music. Of course we all are, but she seems to have an extra little bit of it."