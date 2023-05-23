Sam Hunt is giving fans a rare glimpse into his dad life.

The 38-year-old country star posted a series of rare photos of daughter Lucy Louise, who celebrates her first birthday this month, and wife Hannah Lee Fowler, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. The photo carousel shows the family enjoying a day out on the water, taking a ride on the bow of a boat, swimming, fishing, and exploring.

Hunt holds his baby girl in many of the shots, even helping to hold her hands as she practices walking. In his caption, he writes: "She is worth far more than rubies," referencing Proverbs 31:10 -- a subtle nod to his wife.

In another snap, he places his hand gently on Hannah's growing belly.

The "Water Under the Bridge" singer surprised fans by announcing that the couple is expecting their second child during a recent performance last month in Las Vegas. Prior to that, Hunt also announced the birth of his first baby during a charity concert in Nashville, Tennessee, last summer.

The couple appears to be in a good place since Hannah called off their divorce last year, which she filed for back in February 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences."

Hunt and Hannah have had their ups and downs and have been on and off since at least 2008.

It was revealed in the divorce documents at the time, obtained by ET, that the pair was expecting their first child together. Fowler also accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed Hunt was "guilty of adultery."

However, a few months later in May, the two decided to give their marriage a second chance, with a source telling ET, "Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship. They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him."

"He is acting protective over their relationship," the source added at the time. "He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy. He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."

