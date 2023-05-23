Sam Hunt Posts Rare Pics of Daughter and Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler During Family Boat Day
Sam Hunt Reveals What 'Escalated' His Baby Fever! (Exclusive)
Jimmy Buffett Forced to Reschedule Show After Being Hospitalized…
Chris Pratt Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sweet Grandpa Name (…
Why Karlie Kloss Debuted Baby Bump at 2023 Met Gala (Exclusive)
What Lionel Richie Thinks of Daughter Sofia’s Husband Elliot (Ex…
Sylvester Stallone Writes Breakup Text Messages for His Daughter…
On Set of Baby Tate and Saweetie's 'Hey, Mickey! (Remix)' Music …
'90 Day Fiancé': Jen's Friend Reveals to Rishi's Parents That Th…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Kane Brown on Headlining Stagecoach and His Future as an Actor (…
Keke Palmer Shares What Makes ‘Amazing Partner’ Darius Jackson a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Nicole Grills Lidia's New Boyfriend About His D…
Orlando Bloom on His 'Girl' Katy Perry 'Representing' at King Ch…
Joshua Jackson Reacts to Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Slamming His Da…
Jack Harlow on His Future in Acting and Being ‘HUNGRY’ for More …
Drew Barrymore Hints at What to Expect From 2023 MTV Movie & TV …
Michelle Rodriguez Shares What ‘Fast X’ End Credits Scene Means …
What Andrew McCarthy’s Son Learned About Actor on 500-Mile Walk …
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: How Chris Pratt Almost Blew Hi…
Sam Hunt is giving fans a rare glimpse into his dad life.
The 38-year-old country star posted a series of rare photos of daughter Lucy Louise, who celebrates her first birthday this month, and wife Hannah Lee Fowler, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. The photo carousel shows the family enjoying a day out on the water, taking a ride on the bow of a boat, swimming, fishing, and exploring.
Hunt holds his baby girl in many of the shots, even helping to hold her hands as she practices walking. In his caption, he writes: "She is worth far more than rubies," referencing Proverbs 31:10 -- a subtle nod to his wife.
In another snap, he places his hand gently on Hannah's growing belly.
The "Water Under the Bridge" singer surprised fans by announcing that the couple is expecting their second child during a recent performance last month in Las Vegas. Prior to that, Hunt also announced the birth of his first baby during a charity concert in Nashville, Tennessee, last summer.
The couple appears to be in a good place since Hannah called off their divorce last year, which she filed for back in February 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences."
Hunt and Hannah have had their ups and downs and have been on and off since at least 2008.
It was revealed in the divorce documents at the time, obtained by ET, that the pair was expecting their first child together. Fowler also accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed Hunt was "guilty of adultery."
However, a few months later in May, the two decided to give their marriage a second chance, with a source telling ET, "Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship. They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him."
"He is acting protective over their relationship," the source added at the time. "He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy. He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."
RELATED CONTENT:
Sam Hunt Announces He's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Hannah Lee Fowler
Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome First Child Together
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Calls Off Divorce
Sam Hunt Reveals Sex of His and Ex Hannah Fowler's Baby Amid Divorce
Why Sam Hunt's Wife Withdrew Divorce Filing and Refiled Within Days
Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah: Inside the Ups and Downs of Their Marriage