Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Calls Off Divorce

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are staying together. According to court docs obtained by ET, Fowler nonsuited her complaint of divorce last month and a judge signed off on her request.

Fowler, who is pregnant with her and Hunt's first child, a baby girl, initially filed to divorce her country singer husband in February, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason to terminate the marriage, according to the court docs, which ET previously obtained.

In the same docs, Fowler, a nurse, accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed that he was "guilty of adultery." She also stated that all hope for a reconciliation was exhausted, per the docs.

However, just hours after filing for divorce, Fowler withdrew her complaint. That first withdrawal turned out to be due a filing error -- Fowler's lawyers filed the divorce docs in the wrong Tennessee county -- and the docs were resubmitted, with plans for divorce moving forward.

Fowler's latest filing was not in error and officially put an end to the couple's divorce proceedings.

Hunt and Fowler have a tumultuous history, having had an on-again, off-again relationship for more than a decade. The pair got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot the next year.

